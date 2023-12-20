FORRESTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Byron Tigers went in to the Forreston Holiday tournament as the number one seed. So far, the Tigers haven’t disappointed. They opened Monday with a 30-point win over Pearl City. Then Wednesday evening in the semifinals they routed River Ridge 73-46.



The Tigers jumped out to a 25-8 lead after the first quarter, and by the third quarter there was a running-clock and the starters got the fourth quarter off.



Ryan Tucker led the Tigers with 21 points. Jack Hiveley was next with 14. The Tigers’ raised their record to 7-0. They’ll play in the championship game at Forreston Thursday night against Sterling Newman. Newman defeated Oregon 66-44 in the other semifinal game.



For highlights of the Byron-River Ridge game, watch the media player.