STILLMAN VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Byron’s postseason run in baseball ended Saturday at the 2A Stillman Valley Sectional. The Tigers lost in the championship game to Richmond-Burton 9-3.



Richmond-Burton came into the game with 29 wins on the season as as champions of the Fox Valley Conference where they went 15-0.



The Tigers finish their season with a record of 20-8.