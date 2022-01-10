Can the Bears get it right this time, now that Pace and Nagy are out?

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –The Chicago Bears are making sweeping changes after a 6-11 season. Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace were told Monday morning that they no longer work for the organization. They’re out. That’s job one. The next job at Halas Hall is for the Bears to get this right in finding replacements for Nagy and Pace.



“The decisions we’re making today are especially difficult because Ryan and Matt are outstanding men of high character and have always represented the Bears with dignity and class,” said Bears Chairman of the Board George McCaskey in a virtual news conference with reporters.

True, but Nagy and Pace didn’t lead the Bears a single playoff victory, so the search has begun for their replacements and the man leading the charge is 79 year-old former NFL executive Bill Polian. He built the Bills teams that went to four consecutive Super Bowls in the early ’90s. He was in charge of the Colts team with Peyton Manning that defeated the Bears in the Super Bowl in the 2007 season.

“Bill Polian is in the Football Hall of Fame because of his success as a pro football executive including his hiring of two head coaches Marv Levy and Tony Dungy,” said McCaskey.

Polian will be one of five people on the Bears search team. The others are McCaskey, team President and CEO Ted Phillips, Vice President of Player Engagement LaMar ‘Soupy’ Campbell, and Senior Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Tanesha Wade.

Most fans would prefer Ted Phillips not be involved in the process again. He’s swung and missed too many times, but Phillips still has the full support of the McCaskey family.

“Ted has done an outstanding job as President and CEO of the Bears and will continue in that role. Our family has complete faith in him,” said George McCaskey.

“In my 38 years with the Bears and being involved in a number of these searches, I think I’ve learned a lot, and I think I have a lot to add going forward,” said Phillips.



McCaskey says the new general manager will oversee all the football operations of the organization and that person will report directly to McCaseky.

When it comes to hiring a new coach, McCaskey says they’ll consider all options.

“We will not be limited by a philosophy, scheme, whether our candidate’s background is on the offensive side of the ball, defensive or special teams, whether our candidate has previous head coaching experience, whether a candidate’s background is in the college game or the pro game or financial considerations.”

“We’ll be looking for leaders both in the GM and the head coach.”

“Frustrated Bears (fans) may be thinking, ‘What makes him think he’s going to get it right this time?’ We’re confident that with the experience we’ve gained, with the makeup of our search team, we will find a general manager and a head coach who will lead our Bears to the success that all Bears’ fans deserve.”