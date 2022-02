ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Boylan Lady Titans were unable to grab 2nd place in the NIC-10 Conference after falling to the Guilford Vikings on Thursday night 55-50.

Lily Esparza and Maggie Schmidt each scored 16 points in the loss for Boylan. For Guilford, Sydney Donaldson led the way with 18, followed by Lindsey Knuth with 16.