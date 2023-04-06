DAVIS JUNCTION, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The North Boone girls softball team is definitely a team to contend with in the Big Northern Conference this season. The Vikings showed their talent again on Thursday when they knocked off Stillman Valley 13-1 in Davis Junction for a BNC win.

Camryn Carter pitched six shutout innings for North Boone. She did not allow a hit. She also struck out seven batters. At the plate she also came through with four hits and five RBIs.

Camdyn Hall also had a big day for North Boone. She had two hits and she drove in four runs.

