BURLINGTON, Ill. (WTVO/WTVO)–It’s safe to say the Boylan Titans haven’t seen a big man all season quite like Central High School’s Drew Scharnowski. Scharnowski helped lead a dominant effort and Boylan’s season ended with a 65-33 loss at the 3A Burlington Sectional.



Scharnowski has signed with Division I Belmont University in Nashville, but this young man looks like he could play in the Big Ten or another Power 5 Conference school. He’s all of 6’9. He was blocking shots, bringing the ball up the court, and knocking down shots from the perimeter. Scharnowski only scored 16 points, but that was all the Rockets needed in the blowout.



The Rockets led 42-14 at halftime. They advance to Friday’s Sectional Championship game against Huntley. Boylan ends its season with a record of 22-12.