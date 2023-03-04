ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–There’s something about playing on Rockford Jefferson’s court that brings out the best in Rockford Auburn junior guard Rakim Chaney. Last year he came up big in a regional championship game there. Friday night he played even bigger in the Knights’ 69-59 Sectional Championship win against St. Charles East.



Chaney drilled three quick three pointers early in the first quarter to help the Knights jump out to a 17-8 lead after the first quarter. The Knights stretched that lead to 33-15 at halftime. They lead by 20 points much of the second half, before St. Charles East got hot from behind the arc in the fourth quarter to close the gap to ten points.



Chaney finished the game with a career-high 30 points. He made six three-point baskets in all.



“It felt really good,” said Chaney. “I love playing on this court, especially after the first regional title. It just felt good stepping back here every time I get here. Like I said, in warmups it felt good, and in the game after the first shot it kept flowing.”



Give credit to some great effort on the defensive end by the Knights for the win too. They’ve come up with back-to-back great defensive efforts in this Sectional.



“The guys did a great job, really came through,” said head coach Bryan Ott. “The pressure once again I think, relentless pressure got them out of rhythm.”



For the Knights, it’s their first sectional championship in seven years. Auburn’s record improves to 23-12. The Knights advance to the 4A NIU Super-Sectional Monday night in DeKalb. They will face Lisle Benet Academy a team with a record of 33-1. That game will tip off at 7:30.



