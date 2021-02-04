Cheer squads managing the shift from energetic crowds to virtual, recorded meets

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — A typical cheer competition is filled with dozens of teams performing in front of hundreds, if not thousands of screaming fans. This year, cheer squads throughout the state will be performing in front of a different audience. An audience of one.

“You pretty much record a video of your routine that week and submit it to the competition you’re competing at,” said Lacee Sattelberg, head cheer coach at Belvidere North High School.

Sattelberg mentioned not having spectators’ support might be tough.

“Keeping an energy high at practice to have a video recording I think is going to be a challenge,” said Sattelberg. “A lot of kids thrive off of adrenaline and they probably won’t have that this year.”

But senior Braxtyn Eubanks said her and her teammates are there for each other.

“I definitely think it’s just going to take each other to hype each other up,” said Eubanks. “We’re just going to have to matt-talk, talk to each other, just push through the whole routine as best we can.”

Usually, teams get one shot live to nail their routine for the judges. Now, they can record as many takes as they’d like.

“A lot of people think that might be easier, but honestly hitting a routine is extremely hard. I think we’re still going to be having similar challenges.”

For a Blue Thunder team that won three straight state championships in the co-ed division from 2016 to 2019, finding out they wouldn’t be able stunt this year was a tough pill to swallow.

“Personally my favorite part of the routine has always been stunting,” said junior Giannah Mabie. “I love being thrown in the air and doing fun flips like that.”

Despite all the unforeseen changes, they’re appreciative of the thing that matters most, and that’s Cheer.

“Just talk to everybody everyday, getting everyone excited about the little things,” said Eubanks. “Just hyping everybody up about those little things, and saying, ‘you got it, it’s a new day, it’s fun, it’s fresh. We got this. It’s going to be a new year.”