Chemtool explosion has Hononegah baseball team practicing for State Tournament in Wisconsin

BELOIT, WI (WTVO/WQRF) –The road to the Illinois state baseball tournament has taken a slight detour into Wisconsin this week for Hononegah’s baseball team.



Like most people in Rockton, Hononegah’s baseball team has been impacted by the Chemtool Inc. plant explosion in that community on Monday morning. The Indians can’t practice on their home field at the school because it’s in the evacuation area near the Chemtool location, so the Indians have headed north across the state border a couple times already this week to practice at Pohlman Field the home of the minor league Beloit Snappers.

That’s where the Indians were Wednesday morning, working out in the sunshine on the expansive field. Practicing there actually benefits them.

“It has actually helped us to be prepared for big stadiums like most of these kids haven’t (played in) because most of these kids haven’t played on big fields,” said catcher Noah Goddard. “So it’s really helped us prepare for going to like Schaumburg last Monday (for the Super-Sectional) and now Joliet.”

“We love coming up here and practicing said senior shortstop Gabe Roessler. “Its nice to get out on this field. It’s nice to come out here.”

Hononegah’s first practice in Beloit was actually Monday morning only a few hours after the Chemtool explosion.

“Monday morning was a little chaotic with everything just starting,” said Hononegah head coach Matt Simpson. “We had planned on practicing at our place at ten o’clock and went through about five backup plans before the Snappers organization was gracious enough to let us come up here, and obviously they’re hosting us again today because we’re still not able to go on our field, so kudos to them for helping out an area high school albeit in a different state, but they know the ties to Northern Illinois and the Wisconsin community, and their help has been phenomenal.”



