ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — There will be some prime high school basketball action in Rockford this weekend. The Chicagoland Summer Showcase returns to the UW-Health Sports Factory.



The event was last held in Rockford two years ago. Teams from all over the state of Illinois will compete along with a couple teams from Ohio. Defending Illinois 3A state champion Metamora and defending Illinois 4A state champion Moline are in the field of teams.



Several local teams from the NIC-10 will compete: Belvidere North, Boylan, Harlem, Hononegah, Auburn, East, Guilford, Jefferson and Belvidere. Also in the field are Rockford Christian, Rockford Lutheran, DeKalb, Sycamore, Byron and South Beloit.



It’s called a showcase because the event allows players to showcase their talents for college coaches. Coaches from all levels of the NCAA, NAIA and JUCO will attend. Two years ago, Michigan State’s Tom Izzo was one of the coaches who attended the event.



Games will begin Friday afternoon at 3:30. The event runs through Sunday. The event is put on by RPS 205.



