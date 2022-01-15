Chris Dixon discusses the most improved team in the NIC-10, his Guilford Vikings

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Guilford Vikings haven’t won a NIC-10 championship in boys basketball since the 1999-2000 season which was Aaron Robinson’s sophomore season. Guilford hasn’t finished with a winning record in conference play since the 2006-07 season. That’s all changing this season. The Vikings are very much in the thick of the conference race, currently in second place with an 8-2 record.



I discussed the vastly improved Vikings with head coach Chris Dixon on “Overtime.” To view that interview click on the media player.