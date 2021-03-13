Cleaveland’s perfect game helps Harlem bowlers to NIBPA Championship

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Harlem boys bowling team has had it’s ups and downs this season, but Saturday was certainly an up day. The Huskies won the Northern Illinois Bowling Proprietors Championship at the 4 Seasons Bowling Center. The event included all the NIC-10 schools plus bowlers from Aquin, Rockford Christian and PACER.

Head coach Nick Whitmire says everything came together for the Huskies.

“We’ve had some issues bowling together and just them kind of coming together and being one unit, having a good time and a victory together so it’s the whole team that’s a surprise. It’s not one guy at all.”

But there was one guy who did stand out for the Huskies Saturday. Senior Nick Cleaveland opened with a 300 game in the first game. He used that to also claim the tournament’s individual championship by finishing with a six-game series of 1426 for a 237.67 average.

“This (the perfect game) is my sixth one. It was pretty fun, I mean first game right off the bat starting with a 300, not bad.”

But Cleaveland was most happy about sharing in the team championship.

“It’s pretty cool. We finally showed up on the lanes. We were actually clicking as a team for once. We just went out there and bowled like we normally do.”

Hononegah finished second in the team standings and Freeport finished third.



Following are the top individual bowlers:

1. Alex Cleaveland (Harlem) 237.67 ave.

2. Ty Collati (Freeport) 234.50 ave.

3. Joseph Sisson (East) 228.67 ave.

4. Andrew Riley (Hononegah) 226.67 ave.

5. Christian Becke (Aquin) 224.17 ave.