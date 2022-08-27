GENOA, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Over the last six years, the Cogs have won 49 games and lost only 11. Last season they finished second in the Big Northern, and they went three rounds deep in the playoffs before losing to eventual 4A state champion Joliet Catholica. They opened up by hosting Winnebago.

The first half was all Cogs, the second half, Bago really stepped it up.

Alec Weavel being chased avoids a man, throws, it’ll go right through the hands of Cogs defender Traven Atterberry. Will Spelts get ahold of it and that’s a Bago touchdown.

Brody Engel gets the ball for GK and he’s dangerous on the edge. Kaiden Steurer and Lucas Cowman are finally able to bring him down.

Bago now inside the five yard-line. Just enough of a surge by the o-line allows fullback Brandon Wiggan to get in for another touchdown.

Winnebago couldn’t overcome a 35-0 halftime deficit. The Cogs won this one 35-20.

