Commisso a dominant force for Indians in win over Jefferson

ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Hononegah Indians picked up a 60-45 win on Friday night on their home court over the Jefferson J-Hawks. Dominic Commisso was dominant down low for the Indians and had numerous slam dunk’s early in the contest.

