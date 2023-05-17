ROCHELLE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Postseason action in girls’ soccer is all about teams winning and advancing, but there was one remarkable individual achievement Wednesday at the 2A Rochelle Regional.



Belvidere North junior Cortlyn Hefty scored her 100th career goal. It came early in the first half in a semifinal game against Rochelle. Hefty later added to more goals in the first half putting her at 102 for her career. Hefty is currently the second-leading goal-scorer in the state this season.



Belvidere North led 7-0 at halftime. That wide margin led to a shortened 20-minute second half.

Belvidere North went on to win 9-0. Freshman Haylee Gallas scored a pair of goals for the Blue Thunder showing off her skills.



Belvidere North advances to the Rochelle Regional Championship game Friday at 4:30 against Freeport. For highlights of this game watch the media player above.