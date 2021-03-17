ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — We’re getting you ready for the start of the high school football season with our mid-week digital show ‘Countdown.’
Each week David Greenberg and Scott Leber will look ahead to the big matchups coming up that weekend, plus interviews, nuggets of information and a look back at some of the top moments of the previous weekend.
Click the media player to view this week’s show. Watch for it each Wednesday at www.mystateline.com, on our WTVO YouTube channel, and on Twitter and Facebook. And for those highlights on Friday nights tune into ‘Overtime’ live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39.
‘Countdown’: March 17, 2021
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — We’re getting you ready for the start of the high school football season with our mid-week digital show ‘Countdown.’