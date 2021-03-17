‘Countdown’: March 17, 2021

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) -- For the third time in three years Auburn High School is searching for a new head varsity girls basketball coach. Taylor Griffin is out as the head coach at the school. She is also no longer serving her role as a parent and a community liaison at Auburn.

Auburn Athletic Director Brad Pemberton tells me that the players at Auburn have been informed of the decision and that the news was disappointing to them. He also said he couldn't give any further details as to why Griffin is no longer the coach because it's a personnel matter.