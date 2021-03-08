Crusaders advance to BNC championship game by defeating Byron

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — #1 seed Rockford Lutheran has made it to the championship game of the Big Northern Conference Tournament. The Crusaders won their semifinal battle against Byron Monday night 66-44.

The Crusaders will host the championship game on Tuesday against Rockford Christian. The Royal Lions won the other semifinal game Monday at Genoa-Kingston 45-44 in overtime.

Lutheran improves its record to 15-0. For highlights click on the media player.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Sports Video

Overtime on Fox 39 Fridays at 11 p.m.

Trending Stories