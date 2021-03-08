Crusaders advance to BNC championship game by defeating Byron

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) -- The Winnebago Indians used a big fourth quarter to pull away from Bryon for a 68-37 win Monday night in a semifinal game of the Big Northern Conference Tournament.

Winnebago will host Tuesday's championship game against Rock Falls. Rock Falls upset Dixon in the other semifinal game 39-25. Winnebago improves its record to 12-2. The Indians have won their last eight games. For highlights click on the media player.