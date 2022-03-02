ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Rockford is guaranteed to have one team playing for a Super-Sectional championship next Monday night in Sterling. That’s because Rockford Lutheran and Rockford Christian will be playing each other for the Sectional Championship in Class 2A at Marengo Friday night.



Rockford Christian won its semifinal game over Niles Northridge Prep Tuesday night to advance. Wednesday night Lutheran defeated Lombard Montini 74-64 in the other semifinal game.



The Crusaders trailed by five points after the third quarter, but they came through when the chips were down. Senior guards Walter Hill Jr. and Blake Broege scored 20 points and 17 points. They both hit big baskets in the fourth quarter. Vontez Dent also scored a pair of big baskets off feeds from Hill and Broege.



The Crusaders improved their record to 26-6. They defeated Rockford Christian twice in the regular season 76-53 and 91-59. For highlights of Wednesday’s semifinal game click on the media player.