ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Rockford Lutheran opened the postseason the same way it closed out the regular season, with another convincing win. The Crusaders defeated Woodstock Marian 85-64 Wednesday in a 2A regional semifinal game at Woodstock Marian.



The Crusaders next will face Marengo for the regional championship Friday night. Marengo defeated Elgin St. Edward Wednesday 51-43.