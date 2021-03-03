Crusaders dominate again against Byron

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — This has been a season of lopsided games involving the Lutheran Crusaders. It was no different Wednesday evening when the Crusaders ran away from Byron 74-33.

It was the Crusaders’ 21st straight win on their home court going back to last season. The victory raised their record to 13-0 overall and 10-0 in the Big Northern Conference heading into the Big Northern Conference Tournament this weekend.

