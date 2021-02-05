Crusaders hit on all cylinders in season opening win against Rockford Christian

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) -- A typical cheer competition is filled with dozens of teams performing in front of hundreds, if not thousands of screaming fans. This year, cheer squads throughout the state will be performing in front of a different audience. An audience of one.

"You pretty much record a video of your routine that week and submit it to the competition you're competing at," said Lacee Sattelberg, head cheer coach at Belvidere North High School.