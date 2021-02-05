Crusaders hit on all cylinders in season opening win against Rockford Christian

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Lutheran Crusaders return the bulk of their team from a group that won 26 games last season and went undefeated in the Big Northern Conference. It showed Friday night.

The Crusaders won their season opener 86-40 over Rockford Christian. The lopsided score is even more impressive when you consider Rockford Christian has a talented team that’s expected to win its share of games this season.

But Lutheran’s sharp three-point shooter, smothering defense and up-tempo play was too much for the Royal Lions. Lutheran jumped out to a 28-6 lead after the first quarter and just kept rolling.

For highlights click on the media player.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Sports Video

Overtime on Fox 39 Fridays at 11 p.m.

Trending Stories