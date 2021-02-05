Crusaders hit on all cylinders in season opening win against Rockford Christian

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Lutheran Crusaders return the bulk of their team from a group that won 26 games last season and went undefeated in the Big Northern Conference. It showed Friday night.
The Crusaders won their season opener 86-40 over Rockford Christian. The lopsided score is even more impressive when you consider Rockford Christian has a talented team that’s expected to win its share of games this season.
But Lutheran’s sharp three-point shooter, smothering defense and up-tempo play was too much for the Royal Lions. Lutheran jumped out to a 28-6 lead after the first quarter and just kept rolling.
For highlights click on the media player.
