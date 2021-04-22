Crusaders knock off Rock Falls for Big Northern Conference championship

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rockford Lutheran girls volleyball team has accomplished a lot in recent seasons including a trip to State in the fall of 2019. The one thing the Crusaders hadn’t achieved was a Big Northern Conference championship primarily because they couldn’t get by Rock Falls. That changed Thursday night.
The Cruaders defeated the Rockets in the championship game of the Big Northern Conference Tournament winning a hard-fought three-set match 22-25, 25-22, 25-21.
