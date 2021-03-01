Dakota boys shut down by COVID; girls lose to Stockton and Timpe

DAKOTA, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Dakota boys basketball season has come to an abrupt ending. The Indians have to shut things down due to a positive COVID test within the program. Since there is less than two weeks remaining in the season, the Indians season is over.



The Dakota girls continue to play on. Monday night they lost to 10-0 Stockton and All-State guard Tiana Timpe 53-37 in an NUIC game. Timpe scored 24 points and she dished out some dazzling assists.

On the bright side for Dakota Tabytha Toelke became Dakota’s all-time leading scorer (1,318pts) passing Jaycee Cleaver.

