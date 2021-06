DAKOTA, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Dakota rallied from a 5-0 deficit to claim a dramatic 7-6 victory over South Beloit Thursday afternoon in a class 1A Regional Championship game.

The Indians got a key RBI triple from Hannah Bowers in the sixth inning. Then in the seventh with the game tied 6-6 Bowers scored the winning run on a bloop hit to right field by Casey Knaack.

