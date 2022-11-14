DAKOTA, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Dakota volleyball standout Abi Schlueter has made her college commitment. Monday afternoon she signed a national letter of intent with Memphis.

Schlueter recorded more than 1,000 kills during her high school career as an outside hitter. At Memphis she’ll transition to Libero, a position she played in AAU ball.

Also at Memphis she’ll be reunited with her former Dakota teammate Tabytha Toelke. Toelke is a sophomore outside hitter at Memphis.

“I wasn’t thinking Memphis because it was kind of far from home,” said Schlueter, “But the second I went on my visit there it automatically felt like home, and the players were so welcoming and so was the coaching staff.”

So how nice will it be to be reunited with Toelke?

“Oh it will be super fun.! I miss having her here. If I would have had her here this year we definitely would have made some history again.”