Dakota wrestlers grappling with a season of drastic changes

DAKOTA, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) – Dakota high school has the premier high school wrestling program in the Stateline. Dakota teams have captured six dual team state championships over the years. The Indians will eventually get a shot at a seventh but not this year. Not with the new seasons that have been outlined by the IHSA.

Wrestling, like most IHSA sports, won’t have a State Series this year. That’s tough for a Dakota program and a group of young men who are hard-wired to compete for titles.

“I was kind of disappointed with the no state series going on,” said senior wrestler Lucas Sutherland, “But I’m sure we’ll make something do, try to put in a little more competition, make it a little more competitive.”

Head coach Pete Alber has one goal ever year…to gets his kids in position to compete for a state championship, so this adjustment is especially hard on him.

“It’s alright to have a wrestling season, but to have a wrestling season without a State Tournament, it just doesn’t make a lot of sense.”

IHSA wrestling practices can’t begin until April 19th and the season won’t start until a week later. Most of Dakota’s wrestlers here though have been going at it for weeks now in club wrestling. This is the private Alber Athletic Club in rural Stephenson County. These young men have been competing in club events out-of-state.

When the IHSA season rolls around they’ll be required to wear masks when they hit the mats.

“I’ve never done that before,” said Dakota senior Quinton Heilemeier, “But as a wrestler unless you’ve wrestled you don’t understand how hard it is after a long match, how tired you are and with a mask on it’s going to be very difficult to get your air.”

Three of Dakota’s top wrestlers are also football players. They’ll have to transition right from one sport to the other in April, but that’s not unusual for Dakota even in the fall. The bigger problem with wrestling season running in April through June is it’ll conflict with the traditional spring sports seasons which include baseball and track.

“We have a couple good kids that are on the wrestling team that love baseball, so they’re obviously going to play baseball over wrestling,” said Heilemeier. “It’s going to be hard to replace those guys.”

Alber sees a bigger problem with the new wrestling season…keeping his wrestlers engaged in the sport after graduation.

“How are you going to keep your seniors into June? They’re going to graduate in late May and you think they’re going to want to stick around? That’s going to be tough.You’re going to stick around and do some wrestling and not even have a state tournament?