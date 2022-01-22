Danforth guides Auburn through COVID absences, Knights defeat Hononegah

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–COVID-19 protocols struck the Auburn boys basketball team Thursday, but the Knights managed to overcome them to defeat Hononegah Friday night 77-69 and remain undefeated in the NIC-10.

Head coach Bryan Ott and start sophomore center Mike Jones were some of the Knights who learned Thursday they would need to enter protocols and miss the game. JV head coach and varsity assistant Joe Danforth stepped in for Ott Friday night. He told his guys to play hard, and play violent and they did.

The Knights used their speed and athleticism along with a dose of determination on the boards to piece together the win. They led most of the game, but not by enough to relax until the final seconds had ticked off the clock.

Senior captain Rob Chaney came up huge for the Knights. He scored 27 points. Adrian Agee Agee scored 19 points. Hononegah was led by Dominic Commisso with 17 points.

Auburn improves to 10-0 in the NIC-10 and 15-3 overall. Hononegah is 5-5, 10-8. For highlights click on the media player.