ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The DeKalb Barbs second game of their Rockford double-header Saturday came on the road at Jefferson High school.

Within less than a 24 hour span, DeKalb has improved to 3-0 on the season with the 56-47 win. Trenton Kyler has been dominant for the Barbs in their first three games.

Jefferson now falls to 0-2 on the season, despite being one of the top teams in the NIC-10.

Next up for DeKalb is Metea Valley.