DeKalb, Dakota put up strong showings at the Dvorak Invitational

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–DeKalb High School left its mark at the prestigious Dvorak Wrestling Invitational this weekend at Harlem High School.

The Barbs finished third place out of 36 teams in a field that included not only Illinois teams, but also teams from Wisconsin and one from Detroit.

The Barbs also had the one local individual champion on Sunday. Tommy Curran won the 145 pound weight class by pinning Aurora Christian’s Taythan Silva at the 2:00 mark of the first period. Curran raised his record to 17-0.

“I’ve been looking forward to it (the Dvorak) for a while,” Curran told WTVO. “COVID year we missed the tournament, so we couldn’t have that there (last year), but I wanted to make a statement today.”

DeKalb also got a second place finish from Bradley Gillum (182lbs.), fourth place finishes from Danny Aranda (120lbs.) and Damien Lopez (152lbs.), and sixth place finishes from Lukes Schmerbach (170lbs.) and Bryson Buhk (195lbs.).

Dakota also had a strong showing. The Indians finished in 12th place as a team. Phoenix Blakely (126lbs.) and Maddux Blakely (138lbs.) had third place finishes. Noah Wenzel took fourth place (195lbs.), TJ Silva was 5th (132lbs.) and Bryson Buhk (195lbs.) and Austin Martin (138lbs.) finished sixth.

Other top individual finishers from the Rockford area were:

(Top Local Individuals)

106-Brayden Tuenissen (Belv. North)-5th

113-none in top eight

120-Danny Aranda (DeKalb) 4th

126-Phoenix Blakely (Dakota) 3rd

132-Tj Silva (Dakota) 5th

138-Maddux Blakely (Dakota) 3rd

138-Colin Young (Belvidere co-op) 5th

138-Austin Martin (DeKalb) 6th

145-Tommy Curran (DeKalb) 1st

145-Antonio Alvarado (Belvidere co-op) 5th

145-Tyler Simmer (Dakota) 6th

152-Damien Lopez (DeKalb) 4th

160-none in top eight

170-Lukes Schmerbach (DeKalb) 6th

182-Bradley Gillum (DeKalb) 2nd

A.J. Piloni (Belvidere) 8th

195-Noah Wenzel (Dakota) 4th

195-Bryson Buhk (DeKalb) 6th

220-none in top eight

285-none in top eight

TOP TEAMS

1. Detroit Catholic Central 234.5

2. Chicago Mt. Carmel 230.0

3. DeKalb 167.0

12. Dakota 97.0

21. Belvidere co-op 57.5

30. Harlem 26.0

33. Freeport 17.0

36. Hononegah 4.0