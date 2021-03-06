DeKalb remains perfect with home victory over Waubonsie Valley

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The DeKalb Barbs were in the midst of a perfect 15-0 season when they hosted Waubonsie Valley on Friday night.

Things were neck-in-neck in the first half with Waubonsie draining a three quarters court buzzer beater right before the half to tie it up at 37-37.

In the third quarter, senior guard Trenton Kyler began to take over doing it on both ends of the floor, showing off his scoring and passing abilities on offense.

In the end, the Barbs were able to pull away and advance to 16-0 on the season with an 81-69 victory.