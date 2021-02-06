DeKalb runs over Rockford Christian, 74-47

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — In a short season, high school basketball teams are trying to squeeze in as many games as possible in a short amount of time.

The DeKalb Barbs came to Rockford Saturday afternoon for a double-header against Rockford Christian and Jefferson. The Barbs started their morning taking on the Royal Lions.

The Barbs won their opener Friday night against another Rockford public school, Guilford. Senior Trenton Kyler has been dominant so far this season and finished with 17 points.

The Royal Lions got help from senior Javeion Hoover who finished with 11 points, but they were not able to get enough else going offensively.

DeKalb improved to 2-0 on the season with the 74-47 win. Rockford Christian fell to 0-2.