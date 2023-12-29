DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Belvidere North has earned some huge wins in the first half of this basketball season, but the Blue Thunder weren’t quite up to the task Friday night against a talented DeKalb Barbs team at DeKalb’s Chuck Dayton Classic.



The Blue Thunder lost this semifinal game to the hosts 63-40. The Blue Thunder played very well in the first half. They led 15-9 after the first quarter and 24-19 at halftime. Their zone defense created some problems for the Barbs, but the Barbs adjusted, and they blitzed the Blue Thunder in the third quarter outscoring them 25-6. The Barbs also outscored the Blue Thunder in the fourth quarter 19-10.



Sean Reynolds led DeKalb with 16 points. Eric Rosenow was right behind with 15. Jackson Kees scored 12 and Davon Grant 11.



Adam Brown and Nathan Binkley each scored ten points for Belvidere North. The Blue Thunder are now 12-3. DeKalb is 8-4. For highlights, watch the media player above.



