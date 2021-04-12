Derus, Hill, Luster lead area boys IBCA All-State picks

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Three Rockford basketball players lead the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association (IBCA) All-State picks announced Monday for this past season.

Rockford Lutheran landed two players on the Class 2A All-State team, senior guard Zach Derus and sophomore guard Walter Hill Jr. They led the Crusaders to a 16-0 record and to the Big Northern Conference regular season champion and to the Big Northern Tournament Championship.

Rockford East senior Markarious Luster has made the IBCA Class 4A All-State team. Luster led East to a 12-1 record and to the NIC-10 Championship. Luster averaged 15.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.3 steals per game.

DeKalb senior Trenton Kyler also made the 4A All-State team.

In Class 1A Milledgeville senior Treyton Selman and Indian Creek seniors Drew Gaston and Cameraon Russell made the All-State Team. Receiving Special Mention in 1A were Christian Life senior Blake Burrows, Eastland junior Kellen Henze and Scales Mound junior Benjamin Vandigo.

In Class 2A senior Zach Tucker of Byron received Special Mention.