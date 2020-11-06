District 205 Athletic Director Mat Parker discusses the NIC-10 delaying the basketball season

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) The NIC-10 Conference made it official late Thursday afternoon. The boys and girls basketball seasons will not start at scheduled later this month due to concerns over the health of the athletes and coaches and due to liability concerns.

Following is the official news release that was sent out by the conference's athletic directors and NIC-10 President Chad Dougherty the Principal at Hononegah.