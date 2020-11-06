ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Shortly after the NIC-10 conference announced that it was delaying the start of the boys and girls basketball seasons due to COVID-19 concerns I interviewed Rockford District 205 Athletic Director Mat Parker over the phone.
We discussed the main reasons behind the decision to hold off on the season. We also discussed when a season might start, could it be pushed to the spring, and the potential impact on the student-athletes and their classwork and their mental and emotional well-being.
To listen to the entire interview click on the media player.
District 205 Athletic Director Mat Parker discusses the NIC-10 delaying the basketball season
