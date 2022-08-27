OREGON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Another Big Northern game took place in Oregon. The Hawks under new head coach Broc Kundert hosted Dixon.

First drive of the game for the Dukes, give it to Aiden Wiseman and just let him go. He’ll stiff-arm a few defenders and takes it all the way to the house.

But the Hawks had an answer. Quick little dim thrown to Austin Egyed. He’ll dive for the pylon and he’ll get the six on the board. The Hawks would attempt two, but no luck. Dixon leads 7-6.

The Dukes were rolling on both sides of the ball. Quarterback Jack Washburn with the fake and he’ll take it in himself.

Oregon would only find the end zone that one time. Dominant performance all around from Dixon and they win 34-6.

For highlights watch the media player above.