ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Big Northern Conference race in girls’ basketball just got a little tighter Thursday night. Rockford Lutheran was handed its first conference loss at home against the Dixon Duchesses 40-36.

Lutheran led by four points at hafltime and going into the fourth quarter, but Dixon senior Katy Drew nailed a pair of three-point shots to help propel the Duchesses into the lead, and they hung on. Drew led all scorers with 21 points.

The high point of the night for Lutheran came in the first quarter. Soraya Parker had back-to-back steals that she converted into layups. The second basket gave her 1,000 points in her varsity career. She’s only a sophomore, so Parker is very much a candidate for the 2,000 point club one day if she stays healthy.

Parker finished the game with only eight points which were well below her average. Dixon used an effective zone defense throughout the game. Abby Johnson was Lutheran’s top scorer with nine points.

Dixon’s record is now 15-5 overall and 3-1 in the BNC. Lutheran is also 3-1 in the competitive BNC and 15-5 overall.

