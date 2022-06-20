ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Summer hoops action was hot at Rockford East Monday evening. Several local boys teams took the court.
Dixon surprised Auburn 55-52 despite some dazzling play by Auburn’s 6-6 junior Mike Jones. Rockford Lutheran handled Belvidere North 65-41. For highlights of those games watch the media player above. Following are all the scores from Monday.
Guilford 36 Dixon 25
Auburn 57 Harlem 40
Lutheran 85 Sycamore 36
Belvidere North 60 Rochelle 46
Dixon 55 Auburn 52
Harlem 59 Sycamore 54
Lutheran 65 Belvidere North 41
Guilford 64 Rochelle 31
East 73 Hononegah 58
Belvidere 32 South Beloit 29
Byron 48 Jefferson 46
Beloit Turner 54 Winnebago 50
East 69 Byron 61
Belvidere 52 Winnebago 42
South Beloit 37 Hononegah 34
Jefferson 60 Beloit Turner 40