ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Summer hoops action was hot at Rockford East Monday evening. Several local boys teams took the court.

Dixon surprised Auburn 55-52 despite some dazzling play by Auburn’s 6-6 junior Mike Jones. Rockford Lutheran handled Belvidere North 65-41. For highlights of those games watch the media player above. Following are all the scores from Monday.

Guilford 36 Dixon 25

Auburn 57 Harlem 40

Lutheran 85 Sycamore 36

Belvidere North 60 Rochelle 46

Dixon 55 Auburn 52

Harlem 59 Sycamore 54

Lutheran 65 Belvidere North 41

Guilford 64 Rochelle 31

East 73 Hononegah 58

Belvidere 32 South Beloit 29

Byron 48 Jefferson 46

Beloit Turner 54 Winnebago 50

East 69 Byron 61

Belvidere 52 Winnebago 42

South Beloit 37 Hononegah 34

Jefferson 60 Beloit Turner 40