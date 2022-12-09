STILLMAN VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Dixon Duchesses opened some eyes around the Big Northern Conference Friday night by blowing past Stillman Valley 55-34.



Stillman Valley went into the game with a 10-1 record and the #3 ranking in the state in Class 2A. But Dixon owned this game improving its record to 8-0. Harvest Day led Dixon with 16 points.



