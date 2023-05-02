BYRON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Junior righthander Alex Harrison allowed only one run through the first six innings and the Dixon Dukes defeated the Byron Tigers 5-2 Tuesday in a Big Northern Conference baseball game.

The Tigers got their two runs on a pair of RBI hits by catcher Charlie Mershon that plated shortstop Braden Smith.

Dixon bolted out to a 2-0 lead with two runs in the first inning against Byron starting pitcher Braylon Kilduff. He was followed to the mound by Nolan Brass, Caden Considine and Aaron Lorenz.

Byron scored its first run in thebottom of the third inning cutting it to 2-1. The game remained that way until the top of the seventh inning when the Dukes scored three times with the aid of some walks and some hit batters. Alri Salmani contributed an RBI single for the Dukes.

Byron got it’s second run in the bottom of the seventh inning, but the Tigers’ hopes faded from there.

This Dixon win in Byron comes on the heels of Dixon’s 5-2 win over Byron on Monday in Dixon. The Tigers’ BNC championship hopes suffer a blow. They’re now 16-6, 9-5. Dixon improves to 13-6, 13-2. They’re tied for the BNC lead with Rockford Christian which also has two losses after losing at Stillman Valley Tuesday.

