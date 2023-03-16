ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The All-NIC-10 boys basketball team was officially released Friday for the 2022-23 season.
Guilford senior Mekh Doby was named the conference’s MVP. The Coach of the Year is Chris Dixon, the head coach of NIC-10 champion Guilford.
Following is a complete list of the all-conference picks as selected by the head coaches of the NIC-10 schools.
ALL-NIC-10 FIRST TEAM
Adrian Agee-Auburn senior
Aedan Campos-Boylan senior
Mekhi Doby-Guilford senior
Carl Harris-East senior
Matthew Hoarde-East senior
Brennan Horton Lee-Auburn senior
Isaiah Houi-Hononegah junior
Malachi Johnson-Guilford junior
Dedric Macon-Freeport junior
Deandre Young-Harlem senior
SPECIAL MENTION
Adam Brown-Belvidere North junior
Rakim Chaney-Auburn junior
Dane Dailing-Harlem senior
Randy Johnson-Jefferson-junior
Antonio Lewis-East senior