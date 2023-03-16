ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The All-NIC-10 boys basketball team was officially released Friday for the 2022-23 season.

Guilford senior Mekh Doby was named the conference’s MVP. The Coach of the Year is Chris Dixon, the head coach of NIC-10 champion Guilford.

Following is a complete list of the all-conference picks as selected by the head coaches of the NIC-10 schools.

ALL-NIC-10 FIRST TEAM

Adrian Agee-Auburn senior

Aedan Campos-Boylan senior

Mekhi Doby-Guilford senior

Carl Harris-East senior

Matthew Hoarde-East senior

Brennan Horton Lee-Auburn senior

Isaiah Houi-Hononegah junior

Malachi Johnson-Guilford junior

Dedric Macon-Freeport junior

Deandre Young-Harlem senior

SPECIAL MENTION

Adam Brown-Belvidere North junior

Rakim Chaney-Auburn junior

Dane Dailing-Harlem senior

Randy Johnson-Jefferson-junior

Antonio Lewis-East senior