DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)-Guilford is fine-tuning it’s game before jumping back into NIC-10 play next week, by competing in the Chuck Dayton Holiday Classic in DeKalb this week.

The Vikings edged a tall Chicago Marshall team Tuesday afternoon 49-48. Mekhi Doby knocked down two free throws with 17 seconds to play to provide the tieing and winning points. Doby finished with 11 points.

Jaden Webster got off to a hot start scoring 11 quick points at the start of the game. He finished with a team-high 17 points for the Vikings. Cinco Gary was also in double figures with 10 points.

Guilford improved to 9-3 with the win. For highlights watch the media player above.