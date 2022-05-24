SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–It’s a shame someone had to lose Tuesday’s 1A sectional semifinal game between NUIC South champion Forreston and NUIC North champion Pearl City. These two great teams brought their best to the field at South Beloit.

It looked like neither team would lose. They battled on and on through 12 innings before Forreston pulled out a 2-1 win on a walkoff home run by Rylee Broshous.

The game featured two of the best pitchers in the state, senior Kara Erdman for Forreston and Sr. Cheyenne Hundsaker for Pearl City. They each went the full 12 innings. The only run Pearl City scored off Erdman came in the top of the second inning. Brianna Stager doubled to the gap in right-center. Later that inning Erdman’s pitch was low and got by the catcher allowing courtesy runner Kylie Campbell to score.

Forreston didn’t manage a base runner against Hundsaker until the fifth inning when they got a single, but the Cardinals failed to score.

It wasn’t until the bottom of the seventh that Forreston got on the board. Shortstop Brooke Boettner led off the inning by hammering a home run to center field. That forced extra innings and led to Broshous’s dramatic home run in the 12th inning.

Forreston improves to 20-4 with the win. The Cardinals advance to Friday’s sectional championship game in South Beloit to play the winner of Wednesday’s semifinal game between Orangeville and Dakota.

For highlights watch the media player above.