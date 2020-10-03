DuPec boys, Winnebago girls capture wins at Fuller Forest Preserve

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Durand-Pecatonica boys cross country team continues to enjoy one of its best seasons since combining. Saturday the Rivermen won a meet at the Fuller Forest Preserve that had runners from four schools: DuPec, Winnebago, Stockton and Lutheran.

DuPec won the meet with 24 points. Lliam Hammond led the way with a third place finish. Winnebago finished second with 49 points. The individual winner was Stockton junior Chris Kellogg. Lutheran’s Chris Kellogg finished second.

“Yea definitely, it my best race (of the season) by far,” said Vincent. “I’ve just been, I just felt better this race than my other ones. I just haven’t been running that well.

Vincent took a lot of encouragement from his performance boosting his outlook for the remainder of the season.

“I think I can do really well. I just need to like practice harder and push myself to the limits.”

In the girls race Winnebago dominated again. The Indians were led by a first place finish from senior Natlia Martino and a second place finish by sophomore Grace Erb.

