Durand decides to go ahead with a high school basketball season

DURAND, IL (WTVO/WQRF) — Durand High School has become the second school in the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference to decide to go forward with a basketball season for its boys and girls teams.

The Durand Board of Education made the decision Monday night. Practices can begin November 16 and games can begin on November 30. The decision goes against the recommendations of Governor Pritzker, the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Illinois Board of State Education. They say basketball is a high-risk sport with COVID-19 rates rising. They suggest the basketball season be put on hold and that school district that decide to play could be held liable.

The first NUIC school to indicate that it would go forward with a basketball season was Lena-Winslow last Friday.

The NUIC athletic directors met Tuesday. Four athletic directors from the conference schools indicated they will not be playing basketball. They are Freeport Aquin, Ashton-Franklin Center, Pearl City and Pecatonica. Athletic Directors from the other 14 schools in the conference indicated they are all unsure if they will play basketball pending upcoming board meetings in their districts in the next week.