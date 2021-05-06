Durand students capture IHSA Bass Fishing Sectional Championship

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — They know how to fish at Durand. At least some students at Durand High School do. Durand won the IHSA Bass Fishing Sectional Tournament at Rock Cut State Park’s Pierce Lake Thursday.

Durand’s two fishermen senior John Erickson and junior Josh Hayes had a five-fish haul that weighed a total of 12.96 pounds topping the field. Ten schools were represented. Durand senior John Erickson also reeled in the largest fish of the day, one that weighed just under five pounds.

“We’ve put way too many hours in, mostly for fun, but it’s definitely rewarding,” said Erickson. “It’s been tough, we’ve had our fair share of almost making it (in recent years), from missing by 0.01 ounces my freshman year to, it’s been tough. A lot of COVID blowing off last year too, so it’s definitely rewarding.”

Durand will head to the State Tournament May 21-22 at Carlyle Lake in Carlyle, Illinois. Hononegah finished second at the Sectional and Guilford took third to also qualify for State with catches that weight 12.26 pounds and 10.22 pounds. South Beloit finished fourth and will be an alternate for State.