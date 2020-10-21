Durkin break’s Coole’s record, but Auburn wins swim meet

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The NIC-10 dual meet swimming and diving season wrapped up with a big meet at Guilford Tuesday. The Vikings hosted the Auburn Knights.

Auburn won the meet 118-90…a good momentum builder going into Saturday’s Sectional meet at Byron. The Knights clinched second place in the conference with the win.

The biggest indvidual highlight of this meet came in the 50 freestyle. Guilford’s Mikayla Durkin finished in a time of 24.73 seconds. That set a pool record and it topped Guilford’s school record that had been held by the late Lisa Coole since 1990.