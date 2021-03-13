E-Rabs capture NIC-10 title with stellar victory over Harlem

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — As the final week of the regular season came to a close, so brought with it the conference championships. Representing Divsion ‘A’ were the Harlem Huskies. From Division ‘B’, the East E-Rabs.

The game took place on East’s homecourt. This was a back and forth game that ended up in the E-Rabs favor, bringing them home the NIC-10 title with the 59-50 win.

“I tried hard for this,” said Markarious ‘Biggie’ Luster. “We worked hard all year for this. We were meant for this moment. This big moment is for us and that’s why we came out champs.”

The E-Rabs head coach Roy Sackmaster said his team has bought in to what he’s preaching.

“We’ve got a good problem to have right now is we’re extremely deep and a lot of guys they might not get to play as much as they would like,” said Sackmaster. “What we were stressing all year was about accepting their role and accepting what was better for the team than the individual. It was just a testament to how good of kids these are to be able to embrace those roles and be able to accept that so we can be standing here today as champions.”