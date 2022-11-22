ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Chicago Whitney Young always fields strong basketball teams. That’s the case again this season. Ask the East E-Rabs. They lost to Whitney Young Tuesday evening at the RPS 205 Tip-Off Classic 85-43.



Whitney Young 6-7 sophomore Antonio Munoz had some spectacular dunks. 6-6 Daniel Johnson also came up big for the Dolphins.



The E-Rabs got an 18-point outing from senior guard Antonio Lewis. The E-Rabs were without star player Matthew Hoarde. He had wrist surgery last month. He is expected to be ready to play soon.



