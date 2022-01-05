E-Rabs notch their fifth NIC-10 win at Harlem

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The East E-Rabs won on the road at Harlem Wednesday evening 63-48. The E-Rabs improved to 5-2 in the NIC-10 and 11-4 overall as they try to keep up with Auburn, Boylan and Guilford.

For highlights click on the media player.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Latest Sports Video

Overtime on Fox 39 Fridays at 11 p.m.

Trending Stories