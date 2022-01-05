MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The East E-Rabs won on the road at Harlem Wednesday evening 63-48. The E-Rabs improved to 5-2 in the NIC-10 and 11-4 overall as they try to keep up with Auburn, Boylan and Guilford.
For highlights click on the media player.
E-Rabs notch their fifth NIC-10 win at Harlem
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The East E-Rabs won on the road at Harlem Wednesday evening 63-48. The E-Rabs improved to 5-2 in the NIC-10 and 11-4 overall as they try to keep up with Auburn, Boylan and Guilford.