E-Rabs open NIC-10 play with a big win over Jefferson

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The East E-Rabs have won the NIC-10 crown two of the last three seasons. They’re off to a good start this season. They defeated Jefferson Wednesday in their NIC-10 opener 68-55.

